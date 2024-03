St Andrews Church - Asgarby

Monthly trip out to our butcher’s, which is at East Heckington on the A17 towards Boston. I’ve seen this church many times over the years, not just going to get meat but over the years driving down to Norfolk to visit my Mother. Today, amid the storms, I pulled into the layby, climbed over a style and edged my way between the hedgerow and an electric cattle fence to get this view.



Edited a tad in snapshoot.



