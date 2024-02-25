Previous
Saxons by phil_sandford
Photo 675

Saxons

Back at Welford Road in Leicester today for the England Saxons versus Portugal rugby match. Was hoping to see the A Side demonstrate that they could catch the ball, after the 1st team patently showed yesterday they couldn’t up in Scotland. As it was, it was one way traffic and England ran out 95-5 winners. It was a hard watch, the guy next to me described it as almost seal clubbing. By half time, with the score 50-0 I felt so sorry for Portugal. it was almost cruel and had it been a boxing match I’m sure the towel would have been thrown in. Still, it was an afternoon off the sofa.

Thanks for dropping by.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
184% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise