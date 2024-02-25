Saxons

Back at Welford Road in Leicester today for the England Saxons versus Portugal rugby match. Was hoping to see the A Side demonstrate that they could catch the ball, after the 1st team patently showed yesterday they couldn’t up in Scotland. As it was, it was one way traffic and England ran out 95-5 winners. It was a hard watch, the guy next to me described it as almost seal clubbing. By half time, with the score 50-0 I felt so sorry for Portugal. it was almost cruel and had it been a boxing match I’m sure the towel would have been thrown in. Still, it was an afternoon off the sofa.



Thanks for dropping by.