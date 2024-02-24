Sign up
Photo 674
Amaryllis
All of the flowers on the 2 stems are out, with a 3rd stem having shot up during the week.
Probably the best amaryllis we’ve ever had.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th February 2024 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 24th, 2024
