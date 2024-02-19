Sign up
Previous
Photo 673
Amaryllis
2 of the 3 flowers on the first stalk are now out, the second stem has what looks like 4 flowers and there’s a 3rd flower stem yet to fully grow.
I’ve been researching online how to get the bulb to flower again (we usually toss them); lots of differing methods but intend to see how I get on.
Thanks for dropping by.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
5
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3548
photos
162
followers
180
following
184% complete
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
2734
2735
2736
672
2737
2738
673
2739
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
19th February 2024 2:29pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
amaryllis
,
indoor
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I love the focus and dof and the color. I hope you have luck getting it to reflower after this successful bloom.
February 19th, 2024
JackieR
ace
dead jealous, I just have leafery!!
February 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Simply beautiful!
February 19th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
This is beautiful. Good luck with getting it to grow again next year. We've had quite a lot of success but the exceptionally cold spell in December 2022 finished them all off that year. They were in the garage where we'd always put them over the winter.
February 19th, 2024
Olwynne
Beautiful flowers. They are such stunning blooms
February 19th, 2024
