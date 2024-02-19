Previous
Amaryllis by phil_sandford
Amaryllis

2 of the 3 flowers on the first stalk are now out, the second stem has what looks like 4 flowers and there’s a 3rd flower stem yet to fully grow.

I’ve been researching online how to get the bulb to flower again (we usually toss them); lots of differing methods but intend to see how I get on.

Phil Sandford

Beautiful capture. I love the focus and dof and the color. I hope you have luck getting it to reflower after this successful bloom.
February 19th, 2024  
JackieR ace
dead jealous, I just have leafery!!
February 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Simply beautiful!
February 19th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This is beautiful. Good luck with getting it to grow again next year. We've had quite a lot of success but the exceptionally cold spell in December 2022 finished them all off that year. They were in the garage where we'd always put them over the winter.
February 19th, 2024  
Olwynne
Beautiful flowers. They are such stunning blooms
February 19th, 2024  
