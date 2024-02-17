Sign up
Photo 672
Temple of the Winds
In the corner of the gardens at Doddington Hall is this small, what I’d call a folly, but is actually a faux temple, with a name. Who knew?
Thanks for dropping by
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3545
photos
161
followers
180
following
665
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
672
2737
Views
10
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
17th February 2024 1:00pm
Tags
temple
,
shire
,
lincs
,
doddington-hall
,
temple-of-the-winds
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic love it😊
February 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is gorgeous. I do love a wee folly or mini temple (I can't tell the difference either!) Such a nice composition
February 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful and so nice with a low POV
February 17th, 2024
