Temple of the Winds by phil_sandford
Temple of the Winds

In the corner of the gardens at Doddington Hall is this small, what I’d call a folly, but is actually a faux temple, with a name. Who knew?

17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Phil Sandford

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic love it😊
February 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is gorgeous. I do love a wee folly or mini temple (I can't tell the difference either!) Such a nice composition
February 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful and so nice with a low POV
February 17th, 2024  
