Kez

A Common Kestrel caught with my phone as I parked up at the church. I really do need to travel with my Bridge to capture these.



From Wiki, The common kestrel is a bird of prey species belonging to the kestrel group of the falcon family Falconidae. It is also known as the European kestrel, Eurasian kestrel, or Old World kestrel. In the United Kingdom, where no other kestrel species commonly occurs, it is generally just called a "kestrel.”



