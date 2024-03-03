Previous
Gunby Hall by phil_sandford
Photo 677

Gunby Hall

Carole and I took a drive up to Gunby Hall on Sunday; possibly a few weeks early, very little colour in the garden at the moment. It did give us the opportunity to go into the house and basically have one-on-one briefings from the volunteers in each room. With us being the only people in, they were able to spend more time with us and tell us tales of the Massingbird family and as one said, 'naughty Algenon' who lost all the fortune leading to the family having to sell off the 'front lawn' (the front lawn being around 8 miles in length and is now the town of Skegness).

We were told that the family bought 'naughty' Algenon a commision in the Royal Navy to get him away from his gambling, but it didn't work; he left the Navy, hid in Australia and then South America before embarking on a trip up the Amazon where he was never heard of or seen again .........

Thanks for dropping by

3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
There’s always at least one black sheep in every family!
March 5th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love a walled garden, my dream to own one. Brilliant to hear tales of naughty Algenon!
March 5th, 2024  
