Gunby Hall

Carole and I took a drive up to Gunby Hall on Sunday; possibly a few weeks early, very little colour in the garden at the moment. It did give us the opportunity to go into the house and basically have one-on-one briefings from the volunteers in each room. With us being the only people in, they were able to spend more time with us and tell us tales of the Massingbird family and as one said, 'naughty Algenon' who lost all the fortune leading to the family having to sell off the 'front lawn' (the front lawn being around 8 miles in length and is now the town of Skegness).



We were told that the family bought 'naughty' Algenon a commision in the Royal Navy to get him away from his gambling, but it didn't work; he left the Navy, hid in Australia and then South America before embarking on a trip up the Amazon where he was never heard of or seen again .........



Thanks for dropping by



