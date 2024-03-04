Boeing AH-64 Apache

Popped up to RAF Waddington WAVE (Waddinton Aircraft Viewing Enclosure) to meet Carole, took her an insulated mug of tea and a slice of cake for her lunch. Stayed around long enough to watch 5 Boeing Apache Gunships take off and a quick practice by 6 of the Reds.
The Apache is a two seater 'gunship' (it's what Harry the Duke of Suffix flew in) but during the Afghanistan campaign, 2 of these beasts flew to recover the body of a Royal Marine Commando fatally woundedkilled in the fighting. Only the Booties could turn this awesome aircraft into a troop carrier, with a Royal sat on each of the small gun wings you can see either side of this photograph, armed with rifles; the 2 helicopters flew a repatriation mission, with 4 Royal Marines from 42 CDO to recover the body of their fallen comrade. The USMC couldn't believe they'd done it, nor could Boeing.