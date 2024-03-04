Previous
Boeing AH-64 Apache by phil_sandford
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Popped up to RAF Waddington WAVE (Waddinton Aircraft Viewing Enclosure) to meet Carole, took her an insulated mug of tea and a slice of cake for her lunch. Stayed around long enough to watch 5 Boeing Apache Gunships take off and a quick practice by 6 of the Reds.

The Apache is a two seater 'gunship' (it's what Harry the Duke of Suffix flew in) but during the Afghanistan campaign, 2 of these beasts flew to recover the body of a Royal Marine Commando fatally woundedkilled in the fighting. Only the Booties could turn this awesome aircraft into a troop carrier, with a Royal sat on each of the small gun wings you can see either side of this photograph, armed with rifles; the 2 helicopters flew a repatriation mission, with 4 Royal Marines from 42 CDO to recover the body of their fallen comrade. The USMC couldn't believe they'd done it, nor could Boeing.

You can read about that mission here
Phil Sandford

