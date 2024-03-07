Previous
M C Tsen Collection by phil_sandford
Photo 679

M C Tsen Collection

Went back to another tour of the M C Tsen collection of British Military (predominantly Army) ceremonial uniforms this evening at Doddington Hall. I’ve been accepted to join the tour guide team, as a volunteer and will increase my time doing this as I move towards retirement from full time employment over the next year.

I’ve been warmly welcomed by Alex, Andy, Alan and Anne (they’ve said I will need to change my name to something beginning with A (I’ve said name me last ‘and Phil’)) and I look forward, with some trepidation, to a huge amount of reading and learning.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
186% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 7th, 2024  
Milanie ace
This is really some collection
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise