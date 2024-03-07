M C Tsen Collection

Went back to another tour of the M C Tsen collection of British Military (predominantly Army) ceremonial uniforms this evening at Doddington Hall. I’ve been accepted to join the tour guide team, as a volunteer and will increase my time doing this as I move towards retirement from full time employment over the next year.



I’ve been warmly welcomed by Alex, Andy, Alan and Anne (they’ve said I will need to change my name to something beginning with A (I’ve said name me last ‘and Phil’)) and I look forward, with some trepidation, to a huge amount of reading and learning.



