Two Old Men

I first met Steve in January 1990 when I arrived as a newly promoted Sergeant at Communications & Security Group (UK) (aka Comms & Sy Gp) in the heart of Charnwood Forest in Leicestershire. He and I were Trade Instructors in Radio Wing for the next 3 years and hit it off like a house on fire from the start. Steve left on promotion in 1993 and I never served with him again, though we spoke often via ‘secure means’ on my many tours of Bosnia. Steve finished his time in Cheltenham, I finished my time at Digby. We’ve seen each other, since getting out, at the annual reunions and at rugby games, him supporting Gloucester, me (as you all know) supporting Leicester Tigers.



Last night was the first ‘Cup Final’ of the season, between Tigers and Gloucester, at Gloucester’s ground. A happy hunting ground for us, for many years, we’ve won 22 or the last 25 matches between us. That ended last night, with a thoroughly well deserved win for Gloucester.



Steve was a happy boy (oh yeah, Tigers play Gloucester again next Friday and Steve and Vanessa are coming up to us)