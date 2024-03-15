Previous
Two Old Men by phil_sandford
Two Old Men

I first met Steve in January 1990 when I arrived as a newly promoted Sergeant at Communications & Security Group (UK) (aka Comms & Sy Gp) in the heart of Charnwood Forest in Leicestershire. He and I were Trade Instructors in Radio Wing for the next 3 years and hit it off like a house on fire from the start. Steve left on promotion in 1993 and I never served with him again, though we spoke often via ‘secure means’ on my many tours of Bosnia. Steve finished his time in Cheltenham, I finished my time at Digby. We’ve seen each other, since getting out, at the annual reunions and at rugby games, him supporting Gloucester, me (as you all know) supporting Leicester Tigers.

Last night was the first ‘Cup Final’ of the season, between Tigers and Gloucester, at Gloucester’s ground. A happy hunting ground for us, for many years, we’ve won 22 or the last 25 matches between us. That ended last night, with a thoroughly well deserved win for Gloucester.

Steve was a happy boy (oh yeah, Tigers play Gloucester again next Friday and Steve and Vanessa are coming up to us)
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Casablanca ace
That is a seriously happy shot, I love it! Brilliant to catch up and still be pals on opposite sides for the game.
March 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
Sounds as though you had a great time. I bet there are a few sore heads today
March 16th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great photo, I can relate to both those work locations! But, at last Glos have some silverware, could not make last nights game and what a game to miss!!
March 16th, 2024  
Annie D ace
such a happy image
March 16th, 2024  
