Long Weekend But Not As Long As I Thought by phil_sandford
Photo 681

Long Weekend But Not As Long As I Thought

Seems I'm not retiring this afternoon; last minute dot com, extension into the new financial year came in this morning which I've signed.

Ah well, back to work on Tuesday (thankfully I absolutely love my job and the team that I work with)
28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Phil Sandford

Wendy ace
Such good news, Phil!
Because - behind every retired man is a wife who wishes he would go back to work!
lol!!
March 28th, 2024  
