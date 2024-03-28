Sign up
Photo 681
Long Weekend But Not As Long As I Thought
Seems I'm not retiring this afternoon; last minute dot com, extension into the new financial year came in this morning which I've signed.
Ah well, back to work on Tuesday (thankfully I absolutely love my job and the team that I work with)
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
work
,
windows
,
contract
,
not-retiring
Wendy
ace
Such good news, Phil!
Because - behind every retired man is a wife who wishes he would go back to work!
lol!!
March 28th, 2024
