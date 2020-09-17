Previous
Next
Dhalia by phil_sandford
Photo 1489

Dhalia

Another of my long standing dahlias still in bloom in the back garden. I found this one today lying down it had collapsed and needs staking

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely capture! Fav
September 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise