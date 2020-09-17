Sign up
Photo 1489
Dhalia
Another of my long standing dahlias still in bloom in the back garden. I found this one today lying down it had collapsed and needs staking
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
3
1
2
Years 1 to 5
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
17th September 2020 3:46pm
garden
outdoor
dahlia
Barb
ace
Lovely capture! Fav
September 17th, 2020
