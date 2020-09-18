Waiting His Turn

We are currently inundated with Goldfinches in the garden. Literally having swarms of them coming in four or five times a day and emptying the Sunflower Hearts and Black Seeds in less than 24 hours. Honestly don’t know if they are families, recently fledged juveniles (though seems somewhat late in the year for that) or they’ve just identified I’ve got new Sunflower Heart feeders and a ton of Sunflower Hearts?



The new feeders don’t have perches; the mesh allows the birds to get on the feeder where they wish. Goldfinches are very territorial and little fights break out regularly as other birds try to get to the food. They sit on the Magnolia awaiting their turn, as this one is.



Those that can’t get on the feeders will be on the ground eating the seeds that have been rejected and dropped to the floor. At least it’ll stop them growing



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

