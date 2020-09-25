Previous
Old Lady by phil_sandford
Old Lady

I didn’t get the photograph I wanted this morning, I did get soaking wet shoes however.

I was hoping for far more mist and a better sunrise sky, mother nature decided otherwise.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Casablanca ace
Still a nice shot. Frustrating when you get up early though!
September 26th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I hate soaking shoes so wear short gumboots wherever I need! Amazing look at this wonderful scene! fav
September 26th, 2020  
