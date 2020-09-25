Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1497
Old Lady
I didn’t get the photograph I wanted this morning, I did get soaking wet shoes however.
I was hoping for far more mist and a better sunrise sky, mother nature decided otherwise.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1802
photos
130
followers
126
following
410% complete
View this month »
1490
1491
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
Latest from all albums
275
1492
1493
276
1494
1495
1496
1497
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd September 2020 6:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
sunrise
,
outdoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
Casablanca
ace
Still a nice shot. Frustrating when you get up early though!
September 26th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
I hate soaking shoes so wear short gumboots wherever I need! Amazing look at this wonderful scene! fav
September 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close