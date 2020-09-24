Previous
SparrowHawk by phil_sandford
Photo 1496

SparrowHawk

Have seen this chap swooping in for food a lot in the recent days/weeks; we have loads of Goldfinches, Blue Tits and Great Tits at the moment and just recently the SparrowHawk has been in 2 or 3 times a day. Just recently you see him swoop in, the Passerine birds fly off (fast) and the SparrowHawk simply depart with nothing. Today, he sat on the fence and looked around him, I guess wondering where his breakfast had gone. I can see a feather in his left claw, not sure if it's one of his or one of the smaller birds had a lucky escape.

Thank you for your recent visits, comments and favs on my offerings; always very much appreciated.
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

