SparrowHawk

Have seen this chap swooping in for food a lot in the recent days/weeks; we have loads of Goldfinches, Blue Tits and Great Tits at the moment and just recently the SparrowHawk has been in 2 or 3 times a day. Just recently you see him swoop in, the Passerine birds fly off (fast) and the SparrowHawk simply depart with nothing. Today, he sat on the fence and looked around him, I guess wondering where his breakfast had gone. I can see a feather in his left claw, not sure if it's one of his or one of the smaller birds had a lucky escape.



