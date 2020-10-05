Previous
Teasle by phil_sandford
Photo 1507

Teasle

Love these. Don’t know what they look like before this stage, but I love them when they’re like this.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson
A super shot Phil. I love them too, but if you can catch them at the flowering stage they're fascinating as they flower in two rings moving up the teasle. (Or down, I'm not sure)
October 5th, 2020  
