Photo 1507
Teasle
Love these. Don’t know what they look like before this stage, but I love them when they’re like this.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1814
photos
128
followers
124
following
412% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th October 2020 12:31pm
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
teasle
Judith Johnson
A super shot Phil. I love them too, but if you can catch them at the flowering stage they're fascinating as they flower in two rings moving up the teasle. (Or down, I'm not sure)
October 5th, 2020
