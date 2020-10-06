Sign up
Photo 1508
Late Dahlia
I’m still the dahlias continue to flower and provide autumn colour in my garden. Been a tad wet today, and you can just about make out the water droplets on this beauty.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
6th October 2020 3:51pm
canon
rain
autumn
garden
colour
dahlia
Diana
ace
Beautiful colour.
October 6th, 2020
*lynn
ace
explosion of beauty!
October 6th, 2020
