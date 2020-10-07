Sign up
Photo 1509
Berries
Autumnal berries taken during our walk around the nature reserve at the weekend.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th October 2020 1:08pm
bkb in the city
Nice shot
October 7th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
nice!
ace
nice!
October 7th, 2020
