Tree Rat

Have seen Ethan quite a few times this week, either on the feeders or in the border. I watched him dig up a Tulip bulb the other morning and scurry back up onto the fence and back to his dray. That might explain why I have fewer and fewer Daffs and Tulips each Spring.



Now where did I put that air rifle ........



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.