Photo 1656
Daffodils
A few of our quite ageing Daffodils that continue to come back year after year. Perfect for today’s Rainbow challenge.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2000
photos
149
followers
164
following
453% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
3rd March 2021 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
daffodil
,
rainbow2021
