Previous
Next
Green Broccoli by phil_sandford
Photo 1657

Green Broccoli

I like broccoli. Our youngest Granddaughter adores it and would eat it for every meal.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
453% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise