🌈 Purple Daisies

Another early morning trip to our local Tesco supermarket taking my life in my hands; all the Covid signs on display “you must shop alone,” “you must wear a mask,” “stay 2m apart” and precisely zero enforcement of it. Loads of couples shopping, folk not wearing masks, saw 3 women blocking an aisle just shooting the breeze (a male shopper, tired of waiting quite forcibly told them to “take it outside”) add into that the Online Shop pickers holding conversations with each other blocking access to cabinets with their giant trolleys.



Quite clearly Tesco cares only about profits.



As best as I could, I enacted another episode of ‘Supermarket Sweep’ and was around the store as fast as I could for the monthly shop. Last thing i grabbed were these for today’s rainbow challenge.



