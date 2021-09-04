Sign up
Photo 1841
Last of the Cosmos
The Cosmos have been pretty good, feel that I need to get a lot more seeds for next year to really see them.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
cosmos
,
last-of-the
