30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 4 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 4

Another shot of Lincoln’s grand old lady for April’s 30 shots of the same subject.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Joan Robillard ace
Neat architecture
April 4th, 2022  
