Photo 2054
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 5
This statue of the Madonna and Christ is situated above a very large and ornate door to the read of the Cathedral. The door is striking, but I think this statue is more so.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
30-shots2022
Lou Ann
ace
What a beautiful image.
April 5th, 2022
