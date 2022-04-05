Previous
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 5 by phil_sandford
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 5

This statue of the Madonna and Christ is situated above a very large and ornate door to the read of the Cathedral. The door is striking, but I think this statue is more so.

5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
What a beautiful image.
April 5th, 2022  
