As you saw last night, if you follow @carole_sandford , we popped out to Lincoln yesrterday after dusk to capture the Cathedral lit up in purple for Lent.Using my new found knowledge of getting selective colour in LightRoom (thank you Flash of Red) here's a view of the Cathedral that I've used a few times before in my calendar, but not sure I've done this before.Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.