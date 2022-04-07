Previous
Next
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 7 by phil_sandford
Photo 2056

30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 7

A common shot from me (and from many others if you Google it), Lincoln Cathedral from Castle Square, with its towers visible over the top of the Exchequer Gate.

Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's offering

7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
563% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
So much to look at with al the different looking buildings!
April 7th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
This is so interesting because to me the shot from 5 Mile Bridge made it look like it was all alone on a hilltop.
April 7th, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@louannwarren I see what you mean. Just goes to show how much higher it is than all around it even though it, and the other buildings, are all 'up hill.'
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise