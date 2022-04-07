Sign up
Photo 2056
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 7
A common shot from me (and from many others if you Google it), Lincoln Cathedral from Castle Square, with its towers visible over the top of the Exchequer Gate.
Thank you for your comments and favs on yesterday's offering
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
30-shots2022
,
castle-square
,
exchequer-gate
Ingrid
ace
So much to look at with al the different looking buildings!
April 7th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
This is so interesting because to me the shot from 5 Mile Bridge made it look like it was all alone on a hilltop.
April 7th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
@louannwarren
I see what you mean. Just goes to show how much higher it is than all around it even though it, and the other buildings, are all 'up hill.'
April 7th, 2022
