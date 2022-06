Riot of Colour

Bought bedding plants from our favourite nursery for the tubs and baskets this year (last year I ordered them online and they didn't arrive in time to be of any use). What I've bought this year has run riot, a sea of bright colours in the tubs and baskets. Again, as I said on my garden photograph, huge thanks to the 2 boys from across the road for keeping them alive whilst we were away last week



