Dahlia Filler by phil_sandford
Photo 2147

Dahlia Filler

Long long day, culminating in an incredibly long drive home during which time I was parked for an hour and a half following a serious road traffic accident. There by the grace of God.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
