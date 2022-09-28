Previous
SOOC 28 - Family by phil_sandford
Photo 2230

SOOC 28 - Family

I think I inherited this small ornament from my Mother who loved pigs. Thought I’d use it for today’s nifty-fifty

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
