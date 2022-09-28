Sign up
Photo 2230
SOOC 28 - Family
I think I inherited this small ornament from my Mother who loved pigs. Thought I’d use it for today’s nifty-fifty
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2798
photos
170
followers
168
following
610% complete
View this month »
2223
2224
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
Tags
canon
,
50mm
,
pigs
,
nf-sooc-2022
