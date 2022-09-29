Sign up
Photo 2231
SOOC 29 - Sunset
Can you take a sunset in black & white? Well I did. Does it work? I’m not sure it does, but you tell me 😜
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
sunset
,
canon
,
50mm
,
nf-sooc-2022
