SOOC 30 - Better Half

To end my Nifty Fifty challenge for September, I asked Carole to sit for me. She was ‘Spring Cleaning’ yesterday so declined until today (01 Oct) so she could shower and do her hair.



Been an interesting month with the 50mm, further constrained by my decision to take only in black & white. I have enjoyed it and I think all the photographs work, apart from the sunset.



