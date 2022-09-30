Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2232
SOOC 30 - Better Half
To end my Nifty Fifty challenge for September, I asked Carole to sit for me. She was ‘Spring Cleaning’ yesterday so declined until today (01 Oct) so she could shower and do her hair.
Been an interesting month with the 50mm, further constrained by my decision to take only in black & white. I have enjoyed it and I think all the photographs work, apart from the sunset.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th September 2022
30th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2803
photos
169
followers
168
following
611% complete
View this month »
2225
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
2232
Latest from all albums
2226
2227
2228
2229
2230
2231
75
2232
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 7
Taken
1st October 2022 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
50mm
,
carole
,
better-half
,
nf-sooc-2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close