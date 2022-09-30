Previous
SOOC 30 - Better Half by phil_sandford
Photo 2232

SOOC 30 - Better Half

To end my Nifty Fifty challenge for September, I asked Carole to sit for me. She was ‘Spring Cleaning’ yesterday so declined until today (01 Oct) so she could shower and do her hair.

Been an interesting month with the 50mm, further constrained by my decision to take only in black & white. I have enjoyed it and I think all the photographs work, apart from the sunset.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th September 2022

Phil Sandford

Phil Sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details

