All Things Bright And Beautiful

Busy day yesterday, not helped by the early start. I'd stayed over Tuesday night in Cheltenham, on my way down for a day on client site in Bath. I set my alarm for 5:30 to get up, shower and on to site for 7:00. Alarm went off, got up, showered, sat down to do 'Wordle' and saw on phone it was 5 to 5. I'd forgotten to turn the alarm clock back an hour. Was busy, and tired, for most of the day with a three and a half drive home to look forward to.
Took this this morning as the sun rose for my 'bright' word for November