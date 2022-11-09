All Things Bright And Beautiful

The Lord God Made Them All



Busy day yesterday, not helped by the early start. I'd stayed over Tuesday night in Cheltenham, on my way down for a day on client site in Bath. I set my alarm for 5:30 to get up, shower and on to site for 7:00. Alarm went off, got up, showered, sat down to do 'Wordle' and saw on phone it was 5 to 5. I'd forgotten to turn the alarm clock back an hour. Was busy, and tired, for most of the day with a three and a half drive home to look forward to.



Took this this morning as the sun rose for my 'bright' word for November



