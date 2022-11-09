Previous
All Things Bright And Beautiful by phil_sandford
Photo 2272

All Things Bright And Beautiful

The Lord God Made Them All

Busy day yesterday, not helped by the early start. I'd stayed over Tuesday night in Cheltenham, on my way down for a day on client site in Bath. I set my alarm for 5:30 to get up, shower and on to site for 7:00. Alarm went off, got up, showered, sat down to do 'Wordle' and saw on phone it was 5 to 5. I'd forgotten to turn the alarm clock back an hour. Was busy, and tired, for most of the day with a three and a half drive home to look forward to.

Took this this morning as the sun rose for my 'bright' word for November

9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Phil Sandford

Boxplayer ace
Lovely.
November 10th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Nice to know you enjoy wordle! So do I! What a brilliant sky! fav
November 10th, 2022  
Desi
Lovely skies. Sorry about your early start - but at least you saw the sun rise
November 10th, 2022  
