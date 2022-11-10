Previous
Next
Shopping by phil_sandford
Photo 2273

Shopping

By far my most enjoyable methodology of shopping these days, online

Many thanks for dropping by
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise