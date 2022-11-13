Landscape

Believe me, there is a landscape through that fog somewhere and this is a colour photograph. Yesterday I gave up on taking this shot, hoping that today the fog would have lifted and it would be fine; the best laid plans of men and mice. I did think about going back into my archives and grabbing a photograph, but then thought I'd simply pop the drone up, just vertically and see what I could capture out across the fields from the village. I put the drone up as high as I could, as far as I could still see it, which actually wasn't that high (you have to keep them in sight) and as you can see, I didn't capture much.



