After You

We get quite a few Squirrels (or Tree Rats as I like to call them) to the garden, most we've seen at once is 4, and they keep well apart and will frequently chase each other of the trees. I watched these 2 for a while and was quite surprised to see them settle on the Magnolia and, what appeared to look like, converrs. There was certainly no aggression from either and they left at the same time and went the same direction along the fence back to their drey. Partners, siblings, not sure, but it was the first I'd seen it (just a shame that one is hidden behind a branch)



