Previous
Next
After You by phil_sandford
Photo 2312

After You

We get quite a few Squirrels (or Tree Rats as I like to call them) to the garden, most we've seen at once is 4, and they keep well apart and will frequently chase each other of the trees. I watched these 2 for a while and was quite surprised to see them settle on the Magnolia and, what appeared to look like, converrs. There was certainly no aggression from either and they left at the same time and went the same direction along the fence back to their drey. Partners, siblings, not sure, but it was the first I'd seen it (just a shame that one is hidden behind a branch)

Thanks for dropping by
20th December 2022 20th Dec 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
633% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise