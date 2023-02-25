Sign up
Photo 2380
Flash of Red - Landscapes 6
Carole and I took a trip out South today to Rutland; dodging the frequent rain showers, we were in search of interesting landscapes
This is Rutland Water and Normanton Church (anybody who follows Richard Brown will be very familiar with it)
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
iphone
,
rutland-water
,
normanton-church
,
for2023
