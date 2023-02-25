Previous
Flash of Red - Landscapes 6 by phil_sandford
Photo 2380

Flash of Red - Landscapes 6

Carole and I took a trip out South today to Rutland; dodging the frequent rain showers, we were in search of interesting landscapes

This is Rutland Water and Normanton Church (anybody who follows Richard Brown will be very familiar with it)

25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

Photo Details

