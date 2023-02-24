Previous
Flash of Red - Landscape 5 by phil_sandford
Flash of Red - Landscape 5

Carole’s tree in Buslingthorpe.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

ace
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Annie D ace
wonderful light, clouds and tree
February 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a great tree! Nice moody capture.
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
I am sure Carole won't mind you sharing her tree. Love it, looks good in black and white. fav.
February 25th, 2023  
