Photo 2379
Flash of Red - Landscape 5
Carole’s tree in Buslingthorpe.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2987
photos
163
followers
168
following
651% complete
View this month »
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Tags
iphone
,
landscape
,
for2023
Annie D
ace
wonderful light, clouds and tree
February 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s a great tree! Nice moody capture.
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
I am sure Carole won't mind you sharing her tree. Love it, looks good in black and white. fav.
February 25th, 2023
