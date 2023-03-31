Sign up
Photo 2414
Rainbow 2023 - Blue 5
And to end this year’s Rainbow Challenge, hosted by
@koalagardens
, the colouring pencils make their return.
Have enjoyed again this challenge, made more interesting each year as
@carole_sandford
and I compete to find subjects first in the house.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3029
photos
159
followers
165
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
31st March 2023 11:04am
Tags
blue
,
colouring
,
pencils.
,
rainbow2023
Kathy A
ace
Very nice collection of blues
March 31st, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
I’m sure it’s fun to live with another 365er! 😊 Lovely blues, you certainly have a great selection of colored pencils.
March 31st, 2023
