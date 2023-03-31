Previous
Rainbow 2023 - Blue 5 by phil_sandford
Rainbow 2023 - Blue 5

And to end this year’s Rainbow Challenge, hosted by @koalagardens, the colouring pencils make their return.

Have enjoyed again this challenge, made more interesting each year as @carole_sandford and I compete to find subjects first in the house.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Kathy A ace
Very nice collection of blues
March 31st, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
I’m sure it’s fun to live with another 365er! 😊 Lovely blues, you certainly have a great selection of colored pencils.
March 31st, 2023  
