Muscari by phil_sandford
Photo 2415

Muscari

Or Grape Hyacinth. Only the second year we’ve had them in the garden, I only planted them in Autumn of 2021. They’ve spread a little, other than under the Magnolia where the feeders are and the pigeons trample.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Phil Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - some years ago I got very annoyed with the rate the grape hyacinth grew and smothered all in my garden so I "culled" them -- now I have great regrets! and shall buy new bulbs for next year!
April 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 1st, 2023  
