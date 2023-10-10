Previous
Russian Dolls by phil_sandford
Russian Dolls

These usually sit on a unit all inside each other and have probably not been opened since we bought them many years ago. Stalin, Lenin, Breshnev, Gorbachev and Yeltsin.

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
They’ve never looked better. In our former president Bill Clinton’s Presidential library these were displayed in a display case in the “foreign relations” area. I think they were a gift to Clinton, can’t remember who gave them to him. Quite a good conversation starter too.
October 10th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@louannwarren How interesting that Bill had a set also.
October 10th, 2023  
