Previous
Photo 2607
Russian Dolls
These usually sit on a unit all inside each other and have probably not been opened since we bought them many years ago. Stalin, Lenin, Breshnev, Gorbachev and Yeltsin.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3331
photos
155
followers
166
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
10th October 2023 5:19pm
Tags
hi-key
russian-dolls
blackandwhiteoctober
Lou Ann
ace
They’ve never looked better. In our former president Bill Clinton’s Presidential library these were displayed in a display case in the “foreign relations” area. I think they were a gift to Clinton, can’t remember who gave them to him. Quite a good conversation starter too.
October 10th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@louannwarren
How interesting that Bill had a set also.
October 10th, 2023
