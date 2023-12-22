Previous
Birthday Girl by phil_sandford
Photo 2680

Birthday Girl

Carole’s sixty-umpth birthday today; quiet day - quick battle in Waitrose, home for lunch, birthday present delivered mid-afternoon (see second photo), visit from Fiona and the grandwobs and now a quiet evening with a bottle of wine.

Carlsberg don’t do birthdays, but if they did ………
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Phil Sandford

Casablanca ace
Happy birthday, lovely Carole! Enjoy that washing machine 😅😅
December 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great birthday collage
December 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Carol - I hope you will find your prezzie tucked into the drum of the new Washing machine ! I hope it has not brought out the gringe in you Phil !! ha !
December 22nd, 2023  
