Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2680
Birthday Girl
Carole’s sixty-umpth birthday today; quiet day - quick battle in Waitrose, home for lunch, birthday present delivered mid-afternoon (see second photo), visit from Fiona and the grandwobs and now a quiet evening with a bottle of wine.
Carlsberg don’t do birthdays, but if they did ………
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3445
photos
159
followers
175
following
734% complete
View this month »
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
Latest from all albums
640
2677
641
2678
642
2679
643
2680
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
,
relaxing
,
wife
,
better-half
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday, lovely Carole! Enjoy that washing machine 😅😅
December 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great birthday collage
December 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday Carol - I hope you will find your prezzie tucked into the drum of the new Washing machine ! I hope it has not brought out the gringe in you Phil !! ha !
December 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close