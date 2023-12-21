Previous
I’m Shy Mary Ellen by phil_sandford
Photo 2679

I’m Shy Mary Ellen

I’m shy

Thanks for dropping by.
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
733% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Sweet
December 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
Adorable. Fav 😊
December 21st, 2023  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture
December 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! adorable !
December 21st, 2023  
Monica
Aw, sooooooo cute!
December 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
So cute
December 21st, 2023  
Beverley ace
Adorable… wonderful photos
December 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
so adorable!
December 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Awww so cute
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise