Grey Seal Pup

As you'll have seen from Carole's photographs (if you follow her as well as me) we popped out to Donna Nook on the North Lincolnshire coast this morning to see the grey seal colony. Vast majority have departed, but there's still quite a few there, cows, bulls and pups. We were told by one of the wardens that there is one cow yet to calve and that the latest calving they had last year was on Christmas Day.



Thanks for dropping by