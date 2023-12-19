Previous
Old Lady On The Hill by phil_sandford
Old Lady On The Hill

Lincoln Cathedral lit up in purple for Advent from above. The Castle illuminations visible in the background.

I wanted to pop the drone up by the Castle entrance and get the front of the cathedral, but as it was open for their illuminations it would have been illegal; you can put a drone up over people, say in a wedding party after briefing them, as they are ‘involved’ but you cannot put it up where folk are not ‘involved’ and where you cannot brief them. So we walked around to the green at the back of the Cathedral to shoot this. It’s usually quite breezy in that part of the Cathedral grounds and tonight was no different, so keeping the drone where I wanted it was a tad tricky.

Thanks for dropping by.
Phil Sandford

Lesley
Wow, that’s beautiful! Do they do this every year?
December 19th, 2023  
Phil Sandford
@tinley23 They light up the Cathedral all year round for a variety of festivals etc, yes.
December 19th, 2023  
Carole Sandford
Love this one!
December 19th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft
nice bit of drone photography Phil , not something I've ventured into , I don't thing my GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) could extend to drones !!
December 19th, 2023  
