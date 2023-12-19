Old Lady On The Hill

Lincoln Cathedral lit up in purple for Advent from above. The Castle illuminations visible in the background.



I wanted to pop the drone up by the Castle entrance and get the front of the cathedral, but as it was open for their illuminations it would have been illegal; you can put a drone up over people, say in a wedding party after briefing them, as they are ‘involved’ but you cannot put it up where folk are not ‘involved’ and where you cannot brief them. So we walked around to the green at the back of the Cathedral to shoot this. It’s usually quite breezy in that part of the Cathedral grounds and tonight was no different, so keeping the drone where I wanted it was a tad tricky.



Thanks for dropping by.