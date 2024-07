Water Rail

not rare, but incredibly ellusive; we were quite shocked to see this junior (definately a junior as the adults have red on their beak) at the water's edge.



t'interweb says " The water rail is a bird of the rail family which breeds in well-vegetated wetlands across Europe, Asia and North Africa. Northern and eastern populations are migratory, but this species is a permanent resident in the warmer parts of its breeding range."



