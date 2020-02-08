Previous
Doddington Hall Spring Bulbs by phil_sandford
13 / 365

Doddington Hall Spring Bulbs

A collage of some of today’s (only took 68) photographs from Carole and my visit to Doddington Hall this morning to see the Spring bulbs. We said we’d go back in 3 or 4 weeks when more should be in bloom.
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - spring is in the air !
February 8th, 2020  
