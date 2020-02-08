Sign up
Doddington Hall Spring Bulbs
A collage of some of today’s (only took 68) photographs from Carole and my visit to Doddington Hall this morning to see the Spring bulbs. We said we’d go back in 3 or 4 weeks when more should be in bloom.
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
canon
outdoor
spring-bulbs
doddington-hall
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful - spring is in the air !
February 8th, 2020
