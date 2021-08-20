Previous
Then & Now by phil_sandford
46 / 365

Then & Now

My first photograph at the start of year one on 21st August 2016 and todays. The first was taken with a Canon Bridge, probably (actually, certainly) set to Automatic, today’s with a Canon EOS full-frame set to AV.

Been a very enjoyable journey.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
12% complete

Photo Details

Desi
Wow. You have certainly come a long way. Both are beautiful but the latter does have more polish to it
August 20th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Well, you did not start badly! I haven't followed you very long, but you sure have acquired some tremendous skills!
August 20th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
What a super juxtaposition. Congrats on 5 years!
August 20th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
What a great idea to post the different photos and to tell the story of your journey. I do love the cornflowers best!
August 20th, 2021  
