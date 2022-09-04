Previous
Next
Doddington Hall Sculptures by phil_sandford
72 / 365

Doddington Hall Sculptures

A collage of a few of the sculptures at Doddington Hall taken with the 50mm
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise