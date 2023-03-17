Previous
Monthly Reunion by phil_sandford
79 / 365

Monthly Reunion

A collage of our monthly Army get together in lincoln; another very pleasant catch up with all. Many lanterns swung and sandbags dragged up for tales of daring do.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Phil Sandford

